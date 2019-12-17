Northam proposes elimination of annual car inspections

Governor Ralph Northam is proposing dropping the mandatory annual state car inspection in Virginia in next year's budget.

He suggests cutting the program in an effort to raise funds for what he calls Virginia's chronic underfunding of its highway work, and eliminate the possibility of raising income or sales taxes for transportation projects.

Northam says Virginians would save $130 million a year on inspections.

But one long-time expert at API Service Center in Charlottesville says inspections are about safety.

Tony Simpkins, manager at API automotive, says he does not think it's a good idea.

"I feel like it would be a big mistake not to have some form of a safety program. If you are sitting at a red light and the guy behind you hadn't had his car checked, has no brakes, has faulty steering, he can be right in the back of your car in a moment," Simpkins said.

He adds that his business does not make a lot of money performing safety inspections.

Northam is also proposing eliminating the car registration fee, which would save Virginians $150 million a year.