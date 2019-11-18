Grand Illumination Tree cut down Monday morning

The Charlottesville Grand Illumination Tree is now one step closer to being all lit up as city crews cut down the 25-foot tall Norway Spruce Monday morning.

This year, the tree wad donated by Betty Bollendorf of Albemarle County.

City Urban Forester Mike Ronayne says the tree is about the same height as years past and as wide as ever.

Ronayne also helped determine that the tree is 28 years old.

"When you're counting rings to age a tree, you want to start in the middle, it's called the pith, and start working your way out," said Ronayne.

The tree is set to be installed early Tuesday morning at City Hall Plaza right next to the Sprint Pavilion.

More than 20,000 LED lights will be hung on the tree between Wednesday and Friday.

The official Grand Illumination celebration is set for Dec. 6.