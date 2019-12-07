Grand Illumination moves to a new location for the kids

Friday night was Charlottesville's 22nd annual Grand Illumination on the Downtown Mall. This year, things were a little different.

The event was moved to the Sprint Pavilion side of the mall this year, and the city made the move for the kids.

From a holiday train ride to hugs from a dinosaur, this year's Grand Illumination was overflowing with fun activities for the little ones. There was ornament making, great food, and a lot of light-up stoys going around.

"I think it's kind of nicer because they have more activities this year I feel like. Maybe they were just later last year, but I feel like there are more activities," said Mallory, Indigo and Clara.

Local businesses provided a new educational Santa's workshop for the kids to enjoy.

"When we went to the Parks and Rec, they had a spinning wheel. and then you kind of, like, won a prize for talking about the environment and stuff. And we learned about saving water and saving resources," said Mallory, Indigo and Clara.

For some of the kids, spending time with their loved ones was the best part of the night.

"[I liked] seeing the tree light up and being with my family," said Emory.

The community nicknamed this year's tree "Spruce Springsteen." The tree is a 25-foot Norway Spruce donated by a city resident.

The tree, covered in 20,000 lights, will stand on the Downtown Mall until early January.