Grand Illumination tree selected from Albemarle County property

City officials have selected the tree that will be used for this year's Grand Illumination on the Downtown Mall.

The Norway Spruce is coming from the Albemarle County property of Betty Bollendorf.

The 30-foot tree will be placed at City Hall Plaza in mid-November and decorated with more than 20,000 LED lights, which will be turned on at a kickoff for festivities on Dec. 4.

The community will be invited to name the tree in an online poll.

For more information on the event or with questions, send an email to cvillegrand@charlottesville.org