Grand jury to hear charges in attempted rape, abduction case

The case is moving forward against a man accused of trying to rape a woman in Charlottesville in August 2018.

Three charges against Mario Hodges, including attempted rape and abduction, were certified to the grand jury Thursday afternoon.

The grand jury is scheduled to hear evidence in the case on Monday.

Investigators say Hodges attacked a woman on Rose Hill Drive as she walked home from work.

The woman spoke with CBS19 and said Hodges violently knocked her to the ground and choked her. She said she fought back, tried to gouge his eye, and screamed for help.

While she was being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center, police located Hodges on Market Street, and based on the description the woman provided, and arrested him.

The three charges the grand jury will hear include attempted rape, malicious wounding, and abduction with the intent to defile. A charge of giving a false identity to police has been dropped.