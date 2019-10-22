Changes coming to Charlottesville's Grand Illumination

Charlottesville is making some changes to its Grand Illumination ceremony in December.

The event will move from Center Place on the Downtown Mall to the much bigger Sprint Pavilion and City Hall Plaza.

The city hopes that with this new location and additional partnerships, the Grand Illumination can become a winter version of Fridays after Five.

"The event has grown considerably, attracting hundreds and hundreds of spectators and families," said Joe Rice, with the Charlottesville Communications Office. "We just became a big fish in a small pond. We felt the need to move to another venue, and luckily enough we've partnered with Sprint Pavilion."

Some of the things you can expect to see in the new location are Mrs. Claus' holiday train ride and bounce houses.

Festivities kick off Friday, Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on this year's event, click on the link in the Related Links section of this article.

