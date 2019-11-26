Grant funding available for historic places impacted by Florence, Michael

Historic locations affected by certain storms in 2018 can get supplemental assistance grants to help with their recovery efforts.

The U.S. Department of the Interior's National Park Service announced on Monday that $47.8 million has been made available for the recovery and repair of historic resources impacted by hurricanes Florence and Michael, as well as Typhoon Yutu.

According to a release, communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, South Carolina and Virginia are getting funding for various historic preservation projects related to such efforts.

Of that funding, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources is getting more than $4.76 million. North Carolina, which saw major devastation from both Michael and Florence, is getting the largest chunk of the funding at more than $17 million.

"The Department of the Interior is committed to assisting impacted communities with recovery efforts as they work to repair and preserve significant historic resources," said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. "The grant funding, which is derived from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, allows us to safeguard these unique historic places, so they may endure for future generations."

The National Park Service says preserving historic resources is a critical component of its mission, and this grant funding will help communities repair damaged historic properties and buildings.

"I applaud today's announcement that the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will receive $4,766,723 in federal funds from the Department of Interior towards rehabilitating sites in the Commonwealth affected by hurricanes Michael and Florence," said Senator Mark Warner. "This funding will help preserve our Commonwealth's history and better prepare our treasures in the event of future natural disasters."

"Last fall, areas in my Virginia district and throughout the Southeast were devastated by hurricanes Florence and Michael," said Congressman Denver Riggleman. "I have committed time and money to help communities in Virginia's Fifth District recover and I applaud these grants. They will have enormous impact in areas of much need."

The release says as national emergencies arise, Congress may appropriate funding from the Historic Preservation Fund to provide relief for historic preservation projects in areas that are impacted by natural disasters. The HPF gets revenue from the oil leases so that tax dollars are not used.

Grant funding will be used to support repair and recovery efforts at properties that are listed in, or are eligible for inclusion on, in the National Register of Historic Places.

It will also support compliance activities and survey historic resources to determine eligibility and the degree of damage and administer the grants, per the National Historic Preservation Act.