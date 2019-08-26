Grant funding for community learning center

An area school division is getting some money to create a community learning center.

The Virginia Department of Education is awarding 28 grants to fund such centers in 19 school divisions, including Buckingham County.

According to a release, the grants range from $50,000 to $200,000 and will promote equitable educational opportunities for students by supporting tutoring and enrichment activities complementing regular academic programs.

Community learning centers operate before and after school, during school breaks, on Saturdays, and sometimes during summer vacation.

They also provide educational services for families of participating children.

School divisions and community-based organizations were encouraged to talk to parents, nonprofits, businesses, arts and cultural organizations, and youth development agencies to develop their applications and programs before seeking this funding.

"Well designed community programs support the efforts of teachers and schools to improve outcomes for students and engage families in the learning process," said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. "I thank all of the applicants, school divisions and community-based partners, for promoting equity by providing these additional learning opportunities for our students and their families."

The learning center will be developed at Buckingham County Elementary School.

Other divisions receiving funding include Alexandria, Colonia Beach, Greensville, Hampton, Lynchburg, Portsmouth, Rockbridge, and Smyth among others.

The DOE is also continuing funding to 87 programs that received initial grants in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

