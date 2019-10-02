Grant funding for local governments to prepare for emergencies

Several Virginia localities are getting grant funding to focus on funding planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises, construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced the Commonwealth has received $2.7 million from the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.

"Delivering core capabilities requires the combined efforts of the whole community, rather than the exclusive effort of any single organization or level of government," said VDEM State Coordinator Jeff Stern. "The grant program supports efforts across the Commonwealth to build and sustain core capabilities across key mission areas including prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recover. Federal grant funding is essential in supporting local emergency management programs."

Funding for the program is available to cities, counties and towns that are recognized as emergency management jurisdictions under Title 44 of the Virginia Code, including several local ones.

Albemarle County is getting the largest amount of funding in this area, at $25,452, followed by Louisa County, which is getting $17,607.

Orange County is getting $7,900, while Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, Louisa County, Madison County and Nelson County are each getting $7,500.

In Virginia, the city of Norfolk is getting the largest allocation of funding at $113,617.

VDEM says the Emergency Management Grant Program provides resources to help state, local, tribal and territorial governments in preparing for hazards, with guidance and assistance from the federal government to support a comprehensive emergency preparedness system.