Grant funding to expand free clinic's services

By  | 
Updated: Sat 2:21 AM, Aug 31, 2019

WISE, Va. (AP) -- A free clinic that serves southwest Virginia is expanding its offerings to include new diagnostic and specialty services such as ultrasounds, mammograms and X-rays.

The Health Wagon announced Thursday that the new offerings are possible thanks to a three-year, $1 million grant from the United Health Foundation.

Dr. Teresa Gardner Tyson is executive director of The Health Wagon, which was established in 1980 and provides free care in a six-county area with two mobile units, two clinics and several special events.

She says the new funds will mean an expansion of "life-saving specialty and diagnostic care."

 
