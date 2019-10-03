Grant funding to help homebuyers, homeowners and renters

Virginia families and individuals who are having trouble finding housing will be able to get some help thanks to a federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Virginia House Development Authority almost $1.2 million in a housing counseling grant.

"HUD-approved housing counseling agencies are on the front lines of helping individuals and families to find affordable rental housing or make more informed homeownership choices," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. " The funding we announced will help families to realize their dreams, whether it's owning a home, avoiding foreclosure or finding an affordable place to rent."

According to a release, this grant is part of $42.8 million in funding that was awarded to states across the country to help about one million Americans make more informed housing choices, keep their current homes, or get help to avoid foreclosure.

Nearly half of the state and local counseling agencies that got funding were given preference based on providing counseling to individuals and families who live within designated Opportunity Zones.

These Opportunity Zones were created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and they aim stimulate long-term investments in low-income communities by offering capital gains tax relief to investors.

The release says this initiative could spur $100 billion in private capital investment because incentivizing such investment in low-income communities fosters economic revitalization and job creation, as well as promoting sustainable economic growth.

"Nearly 20,000 people in the Commonwealth of Virginia received housing counseling with last year's funding," said Joe DeFelice, the regional administrator of HUD's Mid-Atlantic region. "I encourage those who need assistance in making important housing decisions to reach out for help. Housing counseling works."

The grant funding is supporting housing counseling services provided by HUD-approved local housing counseling agencies, national and regional organizations, and state housing finance agencies.

Recipients will provide services on a range of counseling needs, such as helping homebuyers evaluate their readiness and guiding them through the home buying process, finding affordable rental housing, offering financial literacy training to individuals and families, and providing foreclosure prevention counseling to help homeowners understand their options.

Such organizations also help the homeless find transitional housing and help seniors determine if a reverse mortgage may be beneficial.

There are three of these organizations in this area. For assistance, call (800) 569-4287 or click on the link in the Related Links box.