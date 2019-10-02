Grant funding to protect families from lead-based paint, other health hazards

Grant funding will help protect families in Virginia from lead-based paint and home health hazards.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the $5.6 million grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday.

According to a release, the money is coming through the federal Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program and the Healthy Homes Production Grant Program.

"Every Virginia family deserves to live in a place that is free of lead, mold and other hazardous materials," said Northam. "As a physician, and as governor, I understand the relationship between poor health and dangerous housing conditions. This funding will bolster our work to increase affordable, sustainable and safe housing throughout the Commonwealth and support our ongoing efforts to improve the well-being and quality of life for all Virginians."

The release says $5 million is from the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program and $600,000 is in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding.

It will help address lead hazards in 232 housing units, which will, in turn, provide safer homes for low-income and very low-income families with children.

The Commonwealth will also be performing healthy home assessments on 81 units.

Nine states and 77 state and local government agencies are getting money through the HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes.