Grant to help military-connected students in community colleges

There are 13 community college students from military families in Virginia who are getting full tuition and other assistance as the inaugural class of Dominion Energy Fellows.

This is thanks to a grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.

According to a release, the $300,000 two-year grant creates the Dominion Energy Fellows Program to support military-connected students who are within one year of completing their studies at one of Virginia's community colleges.

People who are eligible for the program include active-duty service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents.

This program provides full tuition, book expenses, fees and opportunities to participate in a unique curriculum of activities, with a commitment to community engagement.

The release says each Fellow will volunteer 80 hours of service during the academic year to strengthen their leadership skills and develop a foundation for future success.

One of this group of Fellows is a woman from Bumpass.

Katrina Duff is attending Germanna Community College. She is a mother of four and the wife of a disabled veteran who is working on a nursing degree and plans to transfer so she can complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The release says the Dominion Energy grant will also provide Military Student Success Funds, which will support military-connected students with expenses outside of tuition and standard fees, such as specific program costs, books, technology, and other needed materials.

These funds can also help pay for food, housing and emergency situation that could keep a student from getting to class.