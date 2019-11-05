Grant to help racial equity work at CACF

A global security company that has offices in Charlottesville is making a large donation to an area nonprofit to recognize that nonprofit's leadership following the events of August 2017.

Northrop Grumman Corporation has given a $50,000 grant to the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

According to a release, the funding will support work for racial equity.

"We're so grateful to have Northrop Grumman as a partner in this important work," said Brennan Gould, the president and CEO of CACF. "The people who established the Community Foundation had a vision of a lasting resource dedicated to the region and rooted in the belief that we are all interconnected. In order to thrive together, we have to value and invest in one another."

CACF was founded in 1967 to serve Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, Orange, Fluvanna, Nelson and Buckingham.