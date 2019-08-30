Graphic designer creates crosswalk art on Heather Heyer Way

A graphic designer from Charlottesville created a new piece of art with chalk on a crosswalk on Heather Heyer Way to send a message of unity to people in the city.

Jake Van Yahres drew the new art piece early Friday morning using the lines of the crosswalk.

Yahres drew fingers on both sides to symbolize people from different backgrounds holding hands.

With the new design, Yahres hopes to reclaim the spot where the tragic events of Aug. 12, 2017 happened.

"This design is about this spot," Yahres said. "For me, I don't want this spot to just be known for hate. It can be about where something awful happened, but light can grow."

Yahres is planning to install another mural on the Downtown Mall in the middle of October.