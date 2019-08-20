New school year, new facility upgrades

Some Greene County students walked into new, upgraded facilities for the first day of school last week.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors approved the roughly $28 million upgrades two years ago.

William Monroe High School and William Monroe Middle School saw significant upgrades to their facilities.

William Monroe High School has a new 21st-century media center, flexible and adaptable spaces and classroom spaces including a digital media lab, recording studio and fabrication lab, and its cafeteria expanded to increase dining capacity.

The middle school’s media center and cafeteria expanded along with new multi-purpose flex commons area for dining for learning and collaboration, and the main entry was relocated, including administrative offices to enhance security and safety measures.

A William Monroe High School teacher who has worked in the upgraded facilities hopes this gives students a break from the traditional and offers real-world experiences.

"I think the space just gives them more space to [see] what life is actually like in the real world. It's not sitting at a desk and rows. [That] is not realist to the way that we work in the real world,” said teacher Jesse Lamm.

There were also site improvements to the Stanardsville campus to enhance safety, including separation of buses from cars, a one-way road through most of the campus, additional parking and a new parking lot at Ruckersville Elementary School.

Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh says construction crews are still working to complete the project.

Once the project is completed, a grand opening will be held for the public.