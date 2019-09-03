Greene County Region Ten offering new opioid addiction treatment

The Greene County Region Ten office is now offering more in-depth services to those dealing with or who have dealt with an opioid addiction.

The services include an office space opioid treatment, which includes medication-assisted therapy called Suboxone.

Counseling and care coordination with pharmacies and doctors are also available within the program.

This is something that the Charlottesville location has been offering for a couple of years. Now, both Louisa and Greene counties are included.

For Central Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health data shows that Greene County has had one of the highest numbers of people going to the emergency room for overdoses related to opioids.

Shannon Wright, Greene Counseling Center Director, says that there are currently no Greene County residents taking advantage of the opioid treatment service in Charlottesville.

She believes transportation to and from the city location may be one cause for the lack of people.

Wright says these transportation issues are one of the biggest reasons they wanted to bring the program into Greene.

Any Greene County resident interested in the program should call their care coordinator.

The number to call is for the care coordinator Michelle Stone is (434) 962-1949.

During the initial phone call, the coordinator will conduct a screening process. That is the first step in determining eligibility and appropriateness for the program.

If the care coordinator believes you or somebody you know is a good candidate, it continues to an in-person assessment.

From there, the next step would be meeting with a subscriber who would offer the Suboxone treatment.

Both Greene and Louisa counties now have this ability thanks to a grant from the state.

If you have Medicaid, you have full coverage for these services.

The grant itself is a way to get more people access to the treatment that otherwise may not use it due to a lack of insurance. It will cover expenses for those that do not have insurance.