Greene County boy celebrates birthday after battle with E. Coli

Colton Morris finally got to celebrate his fifth birthday with his friends and family at the Greene County Community Park on Sunday.

Colton spent his birthday having surgery because of his battle with E.coli 157 and two other illnesses in August.

His family believes he got a sick from a steak bagel at the McDonald's in Ruckersville, but the restaurant denied that claim.

Colton has been recovering the last few weeks and he is feeling much better even though he has had some ups and downs.

"We just have to worry about his blood pressure and his heart and stuff like that otherwise, he's going great," said Crystal Morris, Colton's mother. "He has his up and down days; he gets worn out very easily. He has PTSD pretty bad from being in the hospital so; he still has a lot of recovering to do."

His family is grateful to the community for their support through Colton's sickness.

"Nobody can say anything bad about Greene County ever again," said Crystal. "I will have different story because our community came together and they really showed us how great they really are."

"We stuck prayer cloths on him which I have in my wallet right now, which I'll hold for the rest of my life," said Lee Morris, Colton's father.

Lee and Crystal both remember everything that Colton has gone through, which makes them thankful to have this special moment with their son.

"Words can't describe how we feel," said Lee. "I couldn't imagine going on without him."

"We just remember him laying there, being helpless and no matter how hard it gets from here, we're going to remember that we are blessed to still have him," said Crystal.