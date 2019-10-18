Greene County couple wins big on scratcher

A Greene County couple has won the top prize for one of Virginia Lottery's scratcher games.

William Shifflett bought a 5 Million Dollar Payday ticket at Payton's Grocery in Stanardsville.

Turns out, it was the game's first $5 million prize winner, but there are still three top prizes that can be won.

William and his wife Lucille Shifflett chose the cash option, which means they took home nearly $3.3 million before taxes.

When he first scratched off his ticket, he didn't realize he had won, and when he asked another customer, he didn't believe it right away.

Virginia Lottery says the top prize in the 5 Million Dollar Payday game is $5 million, while a second prize is $200,000, and the odds of winning the top prize are one in 1,530,000. The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.05.

All profits from the Virginia Lottery go to the K-12 public education system in Virginia. Last fiscal year, Greene County got more than $1.6 million in lottery funds.