Greene County job fair coming up

A job fair is coming up next week in Greene County.

Virginia Career Works will be hosting the fair on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Piedmont Virginia Community College Giuseppe Center.

Several employers will have representatives on hand to talk to people who are looking for work or who are considering changing jobs.

These employers include Plow and Hearth, Three Notch'd Brewing Company, At Home Care, RMC Events, the U.S. Census and others.

Attendees are encouraged to dress to interview and bring copies of their resume.

