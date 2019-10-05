Greene County leaders unveil Greene Commons

Leaders from Greene County took the stage on Saturday morning to unveil a new community space called Greene Commons.

The facility includes a farmers' market pavilion and a stage for special events behind the county administration building in Stanardsville.

The project was funded by a $1 million grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant was awarded to Stanardsville in 2016 to help fund this new space and other projects including

improvements to historic buildings on Main Street and upgrades to low-income apartments.

Alan Yost, director of economic development and tourism in Greene County, hopes the new space can become a place of unity for the community.

"It's important for any community for people to come together, to gather and to interact," Yost said. "For that reason, we're really excited because this is one of the first venues that will have many opportunities in the county for the community to come together."

For more information on Greene Commons, you can visit the link in the Related Links tab.