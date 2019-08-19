Greene County man says he will fight state illegal dumping lawsuit

A Greene County candidate for sheriff says he will fight a recent state lawsuit against him for illegal dumping.

Kenneth R. Collier, Sr. says he will fight the Department of Environmental Quality lawsuit that alleges he does not have the proper permits to run a scrapyard.

Two other departments, the Virginia Waste Management Board and the State Water Control Board, also allege he is operating a landfill without the proper water permits.

The lawsuit says Collier owns 42 acres of land where the dumping allegedly occurs.

Collier denies he is in violation.

"I did have the water permits until I started running broke and could not pay my taxes and then I could not pay for the water permit. I plan to fight it," he said.

The lawsuit also alleges Collier has been in violation of certain environmental laws for years.