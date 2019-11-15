Greene commissioner, son make first appearance in federal court

A local elected official made his first appearance in court on Friday on federal identity theft charges.

The Greene County Commissioner of Revenue, 70-year-old Larry Vernon Snow, and his son, 31-year-old Bryant Austin Snow, are both facing conspiracy and identity theft charges.

In an indictment that was unsealed last week, a federal grand jury charged each man with one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft and two counts of identity theft.

According to that indictment, between April 21, 2018 and May 2, 2018, the two men "conspired to knowingly use, without lawful authority, the identification of other individuals" with the intent to commit and/or in connection with drug trafficking.

That information included names, addresses, vehicle identification numbers, and license plate numbers.

State charges in this case were dropped last week when the federal indictment was unsealed.