Greene visitor center project getting USDA Rural Development funding

A Greene County project is one of dozens of projects across the country getting funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald LaVoy announced on Monday that $139 million is being invested in 56 projects to improve community facilities and provide services for more than three million rural residents in 23 states.

"Modern, accessible and reliable community infrastructure, public safety facilities, schools and health facilities are essential components to strong and prosperous communities," said LaVoy.

According to a release, the investments are being made through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

The Economic Development Authority of Greene County is getting $1.04 million in a loan to buy a building to be used as a visitor center.

The release says the building that will be bought is a local landmark that was slated to be demolished, but now it will represent the county's rural mountain heritage and the tourism opportunities available west of the commercial district on Route 29.

The county's current visitor center is in a leased space and cannot expand, which limits the center's ability to feature local tourism products and promote the county's tourism opportunities.

USDA says there are more than 100 types of projects that are eligible for funding through this program, and eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofits, and federally-recognized Native American tribes.

Eligible projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Organizations interested in applying for the loan program should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information.

Along with the Greene County project and another in Craig County, other projects are in Alabama, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas, according to the release. The funding can be used for infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities like schools and health care, and high speed Internet access in rural areas.