Grocery chain's customers' donations helping CMN Hospitals

A grocery chain says its customers helped raise a record-breaking amount of money to help children being cared for in local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, including the University of Virginia Children's Hospital.

Giant Food Stores says $814,223 was raised during the recent Candles for Kids fundraiser, which took place between Nov. 10 and 23.

"The generosity of our customers in helping to provide healthier futures for the youngest members of our local communities continue to amaze us and we are thankful for their partnership in our ongoing support of CMN," said John Ponnett, the senior vice president of retail operations for Giant Food Stores. "For more than two decades, Giant has donated more than $45 million in support of programs and services at our local CMN Hospitals, which has helped to fund cutting-edge technology and construction of new facilities to better serve patients."

Along with the UVA Children's Hospital, this fundraising campaign is benefiting the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey, the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania, the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital, the Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, and the Pittsburgh Children's Hospital.