Group disputes Optima refund amounts

A group that formed to fight Optima Health's high premiums in 2018 now has a new beef with the company. The group says Optima is short-changing its customers on refunds that they're owed for those high premiums to the tune of thousands of dollars per customer.

In 2018, Optima Health was the only Affordable Care Act health insurance provider in the Charlottesville area. The company tripled its premiums, making them the highest ACA premiums in the country. Optima said the premiums were based on estimated costs for this area, but now, it appears they were higher than necessary.

"Optima's most recent filings demonstrate that costs did not rise as they projected they would. In fact, costs per member went down in 2018," said Ian Dixon, a co-founder of the group Charlottesville for Reasonable Health Insurance.

The group was launched in 2017 to fight Optima's high premiums, and Dixon says the ACA requires that insurance companies spend 80 percent of their premiums on actual health care expenses. That’s what’s known as a medical loss ratio. But Optima’s medical loss ratio was less than 50 percent in 2018.

"That shows that they spent less than 50 cents of every dollar they collected on people's medical claims," Dixon said.

He says when his group first complained about the 2018 premiums, Optima had a response.

"Optima has said from the beginning that if they did overcharge, hey, no problem, we're just going to send the money back to consumers,” Dixon said. “And it's not that simple."

According to Dixon’s data, Optima should be giving the average consumer an approximately $9,000 rebate, but that's not what the company is offering.

"The average rebate check will only be $2,600 in the fall," Dixon said.

He says his group now wants accountability not only for Optima but for the Virginia Bureau of Insurance, which upheld Optima's high premiums in 2018.

"It cannot be that the highest rates ever in the country under the ACA were charged here in Charlottesville and resulted in overcharges so big, and that the regulators and people with authority don't follow up when the numbers come in and ask what happened, what rules were broken, what was wrong with our review process that let this get through," Dixon said.

An emailed statement from Optima says the company is following all federal and state laws. It says federal law requires that rebate rates be the same for all eligible consumers across the state, and it blames the medical loss ratio in 2018 on market instability. The rebate amounts, the statement says, are set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“In addition to providing rebates, Optima has also lowered insurance rates for two consecutive years, and last month presented 2020 rates representing an 11.3 percent decrease from 2019 levels,” the statement reads.

The Virginia Bureau of Insurance also cited Optima’s dropping premiums as evidence that the company has been working to establish appropriate premiums for the area.

“When the company filed its 2018 plans in early 2017, it was re-entering a market for which it had little or no experience as to the cost and usage of health care services,” the statement reads.

The bureau's statement also says if the medical loss ratio is below 80 percent, a refund is due to consumers.

“When actual experience shows that an insurer has not paid out in claims at least 80 cents of every $1 collected in premiums, the difference will be rebated back to policyholders,” the statement reads.

The bureau did not immediately respond to a follow-up query on how the refund amount should be calculated.