Group raising funds to finish project expanding Nelson Memorial Library

Work is underway to expand the Nelson Memorial Library, but the project still needs some help.

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system says the Grow Nelson Library community group is still working to secure funding to complete the project.

This will provide books, computers, media equipment and other items necessary to create a community hub.

Thanks to a Perry Foundation challenge grant award worth $100,000, the group is closer to reaching its $500,000 goal.

However, in order to receive that grant, the Grow Nelson Library group needs to raise $150,000 by July 2020.

It is asking for community support to make this occur.

JMRL reports donations are tax-exempt and can be submitted several ways.

Checks can be dropped off at the Nelson Memorial Library or mailed to the Nelson Memorial Library Fund at Nelson Memorial Library, PO Box 321, Lovingston, VA 22949.

Online donations can be submitted at the link in the Related Links box.