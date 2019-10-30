Group returns wheel from Flight 349 to crash site

A group of people returned a wheel from Piedmont Airline Flight 349 to its original crash site on Bucks Elbow Mountain in Crozet on Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of the plane crash, which killed 26 people.

There was only one survivor from the crash, E. Phil Bradley.

Roanoke resident John Wetzel traveled to the mountain to help take the wheel back to the crash site, where his uncle, Louis O. Sheffield, passed away.

Wetzel, who was nine-years-old at the time of the crash, was supposed to see his uncle that weekend but the crash prevented that from happening.

"My uncle was flying on Friday and was going to spend the weekend with us," said Wetzel. "He was flying back out again on Monday for business and it was just going to be a routine weekend. I was very close to my uncle. My aunt had gotten a call from Piedmont Airlines indicating the plane was down, which is something they probably shouldn't have told her over the phone. It was very upsetting. Sunday afternoon, when they found the plane, Piedmont contacted us and said they had found the plane and there was only one sole survivor and it was not my uncle obviously."

Sixty years later, Wetzel believes his time with his uncle has come full circle as he got to visit the spot where Sheffield took his last breath.

"I just appreciate everyone's help in getting this wheel back where it belongs," he said. "Mother Nature will determine what happens after that, so it should be back there."