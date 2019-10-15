Group says damage to statues violates state law

An organization that has been fighting to prevent the city from removing two Confederate monuments says recent defacement of the bases of those monuments constitutes multiple felony violations of state law.

In a letter to Charlottesville City Attorney John Blair II, the Monument Fund says the damage to the granite pedestals violates Virginia Code §§ 15.2-1812, 1812.1 and 18.2-137.

These statutes concern war memorials in localities, including the ability to install a monument and a rule preventing the removal of war monuments, and vandalism of such monuments.

Part of this first statute has been challenged over what monuments are covered by the law. The concern has been if all monuments are covered or only ones erected after the law went into effect.

This statute is also a main piece of the lawsuit the Monument Fund had filed against the city of Charlottesville following the Charlottesville City Council's decision to remove the two Confederate monuments in 2017.

The second and third statutes concern damage to such monuments.

The two monuments involved at the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson in downtown Charlottesville.

The bases of these monuments were defaced last month and again this past weekend, disfiguring the symbols on the pedestals.

The letter says after the first incident in September, a granite monument restoration expert was brought in to look at the damage, who determined that more than a dozen blows with a metal object caused it.

The expert determined at that time that the original artwork can likely never be fully restored but cosmetic repairs are possible.

An expert has not yet been able to look at the newer damage that was caused over the Columbus Day holiday weekend, but the Monument Fund fears the damage may now be “so extensive that cosmetic repairs may no longer be possible.”

It may even require the replacement of the entire front section of the Jackson statue's pedestal, where the figures of Faith and Valor have been extensively damaged.

The letter says the Monument Fund has offered twice to work with the city to install cameras in the parks around the statues to help identify or deter vandals.

It adds the city did not respond to the first offer and refused the second without any further explanation.

Cameras were installed in the parks during the events of Aug. 12, 2017 by the Virginia State Police, and the Charlottesville Police Department also has cameras.

According to the letter, cameras on the nearby Jefferson-Madison Regional Library building may also help, considering that some of the footage from those was recently used as key evidence in a criminal assault case.

The Monument Fund says it has informed the police department of a person of interest who it believes may know something about the vandalism.

The group is calling on the city to work with it to arrange for a second expert inspection of the monuments, with the city paying for that service, to plan for repairs to or replacement of the pedestals.

It also wants to install cameras in the parks and to help investigate the vandalism in order to prosecute those responsible.

The letter says a Charlottesville judge has already ruled that the people responsible for the vandalism should pay the full cost of repairs.

Before the second defacement incident, it was estimated the repairs would cost at least $10,000.

To read the full letter, click on the link in the Related Documents box.