Growing need for affordable housing in Fluvanna County

The Thomas Jefferson District Planning Commission held a community meeting Monday in Fluvanna County to hear what type of housing people want and need in the community.

Christine Jacobs, the housing coordinator for TJDPC, said the Department of Housing and Urban Development defines people who spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing “cost-burdened” and those who spend more than 50 percent "severely cost-burdened." As of 2018, 960 household owners and 310 renters in Fluvanna County were considered severely cost-burdened.

"When folks are having to pay more than 50 percent of their income on housing,” said Jacobs, “they're having to make pretty important tradeoffs between healthy food, healthcare, being able to put money away in savings for a rainy day. So we're really trying to look at what are some things we can do to alleviate some of that burden for folks in the county.”

Gequetta Murray-Key, a member of the Fluvanna Planning Commission representing the Rivanna district attended the meeting, said affordable housing in rural areas should not be overlooked.

"Everyone needs to be able to afford where they live, how they eat, how they move back and forth, transportation,” said Murray-Key. “That's not just an urban situation. That's true for rural communities where people drive long distances one way just to get to work and just to get home."

Murray-Key said she wants to change people’s mindset of what affordable housing is.

The main concern was how to keep housing affordable, build more housing, and maintain Fluvana’s rural appeal.

TJPDC said balancing keeping an area rural while also developing it all comes down to zoning, which dictates what a county or city allows to be built where.