Gun rights advocates vow to fight any new regulations

More than 200 gun rights activists have rallied in Virginia and vowed to fight any attempt by the new Democratic majority in the state legislature to pass new restrictions on gun ownership.

The "God. Family. Guns" rally was held just a month before the General Assembly is set to begin a session that is almost certain to include a variety of gun control proposals.

Those include requiring universal background checks for gun buyers and prohibiting the sale of assault weapons.

Those who attended the rally said such measures would do little to reduce mass shootings and other crimes, but instead would punish responsible gun owners.