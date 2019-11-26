Local shoppers share thoughts on gun policies in stores

CBS19 News wanted to hear from customers of local stores on how they feel about some of the new gun policies at shops in our area.

It's a debate that flares across the country, especially after a mass shooting.

"Our society needs a safe place to shop and do business, and our society needs a place that's safe to work," said Bonnie Stevens, a concerned customer.

She has been very outspoken about changing gun policy in local stores, to ban anyone with open-carry weapons. She's even started returning her loyal shopper cards to the businesses that don't ban guns.

CBS19 News reached out to several retailers in the area and only two responded.

Kroger made a policy change in September, and released a statement asking, "All customers, other than authorized law enforcement officers to no longer open carry firearms into Kroger stores."

Wegmans also responded, and the company has a very similar policy to Kroger. In a statement, Wegmans said, "The sight of someone with a gun can be alarming, and we don't want anyone to feel that way at Wegmans."

Stevens says these changes are a step in the right direction, but not everyone agrees.

"It doesn't make any sense to be gun-free, because a criminal is going to carry a gun in there regardless," said Mike Farruggio, a retired police officer.

He says the stores have a right to change policy but doesn't agree with being gun-free. He argues that not everyone who has a gun is a criminal and there are people, who carry legally, that would only want to help if a situation ever unfolded.

"You have a lot of folks, like me, that carry concealed, legally," said Farruggio. "We're not criminals and we're not going to do anything other than help if there's a problem."

He added, "No one is trying to become a criminal, we're exercising our own rights of self-protection."

As the discussion continued, Farruggio said that in his personal opinion, it's not a great idea for gun owners to open carry, as it can alarm people and create fear. It also makes it more difficult for concealed carry permit holders.

He says he knows it's a right to open carry, but he would advise against it.