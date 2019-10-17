Guy joins Brogdon, Harris and Anderson in Hoops2o

A recent University of Virginia men's basketball player has now joined several other familiar players in an effort to bring clean water to communities in need.

Kyle Guy, who now plays for the Sacramento Kings, had teamed up with other NBA players in the Hoops2o program, which is launching its second season with a larger goal.

Hoops2o is a program uniting NBA stars and fans to raise money and awareness about the need for clean water in East African communities.

It was started last year by another former UVA Cavalier, Malcolm Brogdon, along with Joe Harris, Justin Anderson, Garrett Temple and Anthony Tolliver. This year, Guy, Donte DiVincenzo and Tim Frazier are joining in.

"We started Hoops2o last year intending to raise a quarter of a million dollars to help alleviate the world water crisis," said Brogdon. "We exceeded that number and transformed fire communities with the life-saving gift of clean water. But we know there are still 785 million people that lack access to basic drinking water in the world, which means our vision and our impact has to be bigger."

For its second season, the organization aims to raise $500,000 and increasing the number of people it has helped to 75,000.

Brogdon and the rest of the "Starting 5" say they know they must double the number of fans that join the effort in order to reach these goals, so they are kicking off the season by rallying support from fans with the "Ballin' for Buckets" #Hoops2oDoubleDouble contest.

Fans who want to participate need to submit an email address before Oct. 23, and one lucky new team member will get an exclusive New York experience on Oct. 30 including tickets to the Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers game and a meet-and-greet with Harris and Temple.

Hoops2o is a program of the Waterboys initiative, which was started by Charlottesville-native and former UVA and NFL football player Chris Long.

Waterboys has helped provide clean water to more than 300,000 people in East Africa.

The two organizations use a collective impact model to bring together as many people as possible with the goal of bringing clean water to one million people.

Along with Hoops2o growing, so is the Waterboys program, which is now headed by Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett following Long's retirement from the NFL.

Waterboys also includes players from multiple teams, including Kyle Long, Zack Martin, Johnny Hekker, Taylor Lewan, Beau Allen, Brett Hundley, and Ben Garland.

Waterboys and Hoops2o are both initiatives of the Chris Long Foundation, which was started in 2015.

