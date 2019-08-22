Hospice of the Piedmont scholarships to help employees further education

Recently, Hospice of the Piedmont received a large gift that will now help some on its staff go back to school and pursue higher degrees.

Thanks to the Donald A. Perry Memorial Scholarship, Certified Nursing Assistants and Licensed Practical Nurses can go to school for their registered nursing degrees.

"We're absolutely committed to ongoing investment in people's knowledge, education in order to deliver the very best care to our patients and families," said Ron Cottrell, The President and CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont.

For the scholarship recipients, it means a lot to be able to further their education.

"This scholarship for me means that I can finish something that I started back in high school," said Billie Brent, a Licensed Practical Nurse.

For Jherilynn Stover, a Clinical Nursing Assistant, it means anything is possible.

"I love doing what I do now, but I want to be able to do more," said Stover. "To also show my daughter, no matter how old you are, you can get things done."

For Hospice of the Piedmont, it means it gets to help the community, all while keeping good employees.

"It's an investment in our future, not just to benefit Hospice of the Piedmont, but at the end of the day it's going to benefit our community," said Cottrell. "When [the scholarship recipients] become RNs with new skills, new talents [they will] be able to support patients and families at the end of life."

There are currently three hospice employees who will benefit from this scholarship, they will all continue to work full-time while completing their educations.