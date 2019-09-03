Haas outlines priorities for teachers in county schools

Albemarle County Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas has outlined several priorities for teachers.

This year's priorities include establishing multiple career pathways at each high school and student center, engaging the community in conversations on modernizing the grading system, developing strategies and practices to improve student performance on Standards of Learning tests, and coming up with an approach to reduce out-of-school suspensions of middle school students.

"A community of equity and excellence must define what we do every single day," said Haas. "This required strong relationships between teachers, support staff and students, relationships that lead to learning activities relevant to students and that add honest challenge and feedback to the continuous improvement process."

There are several specifics to which he wants the school division to be committed.

First, there need to be greater strides toward closing disparities in student opportunities and achievement.

Part of this includes two pilot programs that are currently occurring in the middle schools in Albemarle County.

One pilot requires students to put away their cell phones during the school day by either storing them in their lockers or by not bringing the phones to school.

The second program aims to reduce out-of-school suspensions for students who violate drug and alcohol possession policies in school.

Previously, such students faced up to ten days of out-of-school suspension, but now they will be suspended in-school for three days, during which time they will focus on academic work and participate in a Region 10 substance abuse prevention counseling program.

Second, Haas wants to establish division-wide professional learning communities at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

These will bring together school leaders, teachers and coaches to review student performance data and develop strategies to meet achievement expectations.

Third, he wants to involve the community on planning to repair the grading system, which Haas writes is inconsistent and imprecise as well as not oriented to students learning lifelong skills.

Fourth, each high school and career center needs to develop multiple career pathways aligned with certain career clusters that would have students taking special courses in their preferred field and add related work-based learning experiences.

The Virginia Department of Education has identified 16 career clusters, which are defined as "groupings of occupations and broad industries based on commonalities." Within each of these, there are several career pathways along a common set of skills and knowledge.

"From pre-kindergarten through high school, let's help students get to know their talents and interests," said Haas. "Throughout their academic lives with us, let's do all we can to match learning with skills and career interest areas for students."

He calls for there to be an immediate emphasis on the creation of a talent development pool beginning as early as second grade.

Haas says community discussions will also be a vital part of the process to re-envision the Gifted Education program in the schools division.

There will be community forums with guest speakers from outside ACPS and support from teachers and principals that will be announced at later dates.