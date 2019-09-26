Haas recommends changing the name of Cale Elementary

The superintendent of the Albemarle County Public Schools division is recommending that the name of a local elementary school be changed.

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas spoke before the Albemarle County School Board on Thursday evening.

He says the name of Paul Cale Elementary School should be changed, consistent with a recommendation from a citizen advisory committee that represented the community around the school.

That committee held several meetings, reviewed records and documents, and spoke to members of the Cale family, as well as members of the school community during Cale's time as superintendent.

"It was a time when the law of the land and the promise of equality for all was routinely ignored across Virginia and in Albemarle County," said Haas. "In fact, it was a time when two Supreme Court orders were deliberately violated: The U.S. Supreme Court in 1954 and the Commonwealth of Virginia's Supreme Court in 1959."

Haas says the name of the school "should stand for something important and lasting."

He adds school names should evoke the divisions four core values of excellence, young people, community and respect.

Haas also recommended four policy changes involving the naming or renaming of school facilities.

The first policy change would allow for there to be more than one naming or renaming advisory committee at a time.

He also suggested combining the directive for future committees so that they can also determine if a name should be changed and, if needed, pick a new name.

Regarding the naming practice for future schools and facilities, Haas proposed prioritizing geographical locations over using the names of people.

Finally, he suggested implementing a standard review cycle for all school names to ensure those names continue to be relevant to the division's policies and missions.

Haas says these changes would make the process more efficient, less costly and less stressful for the community, future committees, and the family and friends of the person/people for whom the school is named.

"School are meant to be a force for good, a force for progress, a place to bring people together toward a common purpose and a commitment to accomplishment as a community," Haas said to the school board. "Let us take a negative time in our county and school division's past and make it a positive time for our future. Let us remain true to our values."

He wants to invite current Cale students and staff to be part of the process to select a new name for their school.

If the school board approves the name change, the Cale advisory committee will reconvene to recommend a new name.

There will be two community meetings with the committee during that time, with the first to solicit potential names and the second to gather feedback on the names that are being considered.

At least nine members of the committee will have to approve a name to recommend it to the Albemarle County School Board.

The committee will have 90 from the day the board approves the name change to come to an agreement about a new name. If there is no agreement, Haas will make a recommendation.

For background information, click on the link in the Related Links box.