Habitat for Humanity and LEAP to help Southwood residents

A new partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville and Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) will help families at Southwood Mobile Home Park stay warm during the winter.

Ten homes will have be weatherized so families can stay warm.

The upgrades will come at no cost to homeowners in Southwood.

The program aims to reduce the energy bills of residents in Southwood because many of them deal with poor insulation and inefficient HVAC systems according to Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity CEO and President Dan Rosenswig said it is critical to make sure residents have the ability to have a warm Christmas from the comfort of your own home.

"We want people to be warm and comfortable for the holidays and through this partnership, we're going to be able to help 10 families have a great Christmas," said Rosenswig.

There is no timetable set for when the project will begin.

The prganizations plan on having the homes winterized by the end of the year.