Bank of America partners with Habitat for Humanity for global build project

On Wednesday morning, Bank of America volunteers gathered on Fifth Street for the bank's sixth annual global build with Habitat for Humanity.

The volunteers were partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville to continue to build the ten affordable homes in Habitat's Harmony Ridge mixed-income neighborhood.

The families that will reside in the new, affordable homes have worked alongside Habitat staff building their homes since January, and are scheduled to move in next year.

Ruth Stone, the Chief Advancement Officer at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, says she excited to finally see the idea of an affordable neighborhood come to fruition.

"What's so exciting about [Harmony Ridge] is there are so many children who are going to be benefiting from this particular neighborhood," she said. "Over 20 children, can you see the kids being able to play in the street? And being this tiny little cohesive neighborhood where everyone's family."

Bank of America presented a check for $15,000 to Charlottesville Habitat at the work site Wednesday morning to help fund Habitat's ongoing efforts to address the affordable housing needs in Charlottesville.

Linda Stanley, Market President for Charlottesville Bank of America, was one of the many Bank of America volunteers on-site Wednesday morning.

"We are all just so excited to be here today. All of us at Bank of America really focus on: What would you like the power to do? All of us want the power to make our community stronger and better," she said. "We want the power to be able to make a difference in people's lives. So we're excited to be here today to be able to do that hands-on."