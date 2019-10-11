Hacker jailed for refusing to testify before grand jury

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -- A convicted hacker who's already serving a 10-year prison sentence for breaking into computer systems of security firms and law-enforcement agencies is now serving additional time for refusing to testify to a federal grand jury in Virginia.

A judge on Thursday found Jeremy Hammond, part of the Anonymous hacking group, guilty of civil contempt. He was called to testify to a grand jury in Alexandria that is believed to be investigating WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange.

Hammond has admitted leaking hacked data to WikiLeaks. Assange is under indictment in Alexandria and the U.S. is seeking extradition.

The jail sentence remains in place until Hammond agrees to testify.

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is also serving jail time for refusing to testify to the WikiLeaks grand jury.

 
