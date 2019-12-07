Haley says killer 'hijacked' meaning of Confederate flag

Updated: Sat 3:37 AM, Dec 07, 2019

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says in an interview that a man who gunned down nine worshipers at an African-American church in 2015 'hijacked' the ideals some connected to the Confederate battle flag.

Haley told conservative political commentator and Blaze TV host Glenn Beck that the flag had meant "service, and sacrifice and heritage" to some in South Carolina.

An interview excerpt on social media drew criticism from many who said the flag represents treason and racial hatred.

As governor, Haley openly backed removal of the flag from the South Carolina Statehouse following the murders in Charleston.

 
