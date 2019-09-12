Halloween Ball to support Michael's Gift, Kiwanis Club

For the first time, there will an adult Halloween Costume Ball in Orange County.

It's being put on by the Orange County Office on Youth in partnership with the Orange Kiwanis Club.

The ball will take place Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Boxwood Celebration Venue on Mountain Valley Farm.

There will be live music by Freddy Fingers Band, drinks, a 50/50 raffle, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and a costume contest.

The ball will also be raising money for two causes, Michael's Gift and the Orange Kiwanis Club.

Michael's Gift is a memorial fund that was set up to honor Michael Ridgeway, and it helps youth in Orange County reach their potential by funding enrichment activities.

The Kiwanis Club empowers communities to improve the world by making a difference in the lives of children around the world.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at the Orange County Office on Youth o online at the link in the Related Links box.

For more information, call Alisha Vines, the director of the Orange County Office on Youth, at (540) 627-5484, ext. 4 or send an email to avines@orangecountyva.gov.