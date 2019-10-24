Halloween festival to return to Downtown Mall

Charlottesville area residents are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Sprint Pavilion on Saturday.

The annual Downtown Safe Halloween Festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It will feature performances by Brushwood's School of Dance and Air Raid Juggling, "The Unsuitables," a costume contest, a giant slide, an obstacle course, pumpkin bowling, a DJ, arts and crafts, games and more at more than 20 stations.

It will end with a safe trick-or-treating that travels down the Downtown Mall to participating stores.

For more information, call (434) 970-3260.