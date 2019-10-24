Halloween festival to return to Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville area residents are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Sprint Pavilion on Saturday.

The annual Downtown Safe Halloween Festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It will feature performances by Brushwood's School of Dance and Air Raid Juggling, "The Unsuitables," a costume contest, a giant slide, an obstacle course, pumpkin bowling, a DJ, arts and crafts, games and more at more than 20 stations.

It will end with a safe trick-or-treating that travels down the Downtown Mall to participating stores.

