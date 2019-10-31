Halloween goes on at Stony Point fire station

Trick-or-treating on the UVA Lawn and other locations were postponed until Friday, but despite terrible weather, the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Company went on to have their annual Halloween party Thursday night, offering a safe indoor space to continue the fun.

Savannah and Michael McCauley were happy the fire department provided a place where their son, Dexter, could still enjoy his first Halloween.

"Being out in the rain wouldn't have been too much fun,” said Michael.

Dexter was dressed as a police officer, his stroller was his police car, and Michael was dressed as his handcuffed inmate.

"When we got out the car it started pouring,” said Savannah. “And I was like okay, I don't want to give him pneumonia. So my mom told us about this place and we decided that we'd come here."

Lt. Bryan Hoerman said this is the 40th year the fire department has hosted this party.

"It's a way to keep the community safe,” said Hoerman. “Especially out here in the northeastern corner of Albemarle. We don't really have a way for people to trick-or-treat because the houses are so spread out."

They provide a place, rain or shine, where the neighborhood can come together. Hoerman said he is happy to continue the Halloween tradition.

"I grew up in Stony Point attending this party,” said Hoerman, “and when I turned 15 and joined the fire department I started to help them run it and I've been running it by myself for 16 years now."

Volunteers like Daniela and Richard Lee led games for everyone to play. They said kids young and old can get their fill of candy too.

"Great way to have community service and get teenagers who are too old to trick-or-treat but still want that candy from us,” said Daniela.

"Go out there, have some fun, play some games, and just be a kid again," said Richard.

Lt. Hoerman said they had a record-breaking amount of people attend the Halloween party.