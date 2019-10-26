Hallowheels provides Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs

Students from UVA, Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences at Mary Baldwin University and the University of Lynchburg unveiled their Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs.

The students spent a month working on the costume.

Hallowheels is a part of the Children's Assistive Technology Program, also known as CATS.

Six kids were given Halloween costumes before the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival on the Downtown Mall.

Liliana Hancock was given a nature rockstar princess costume made by UVA student Jessica Burnam.

Liliana said she was anxiously waiting to see her costume and she was happy to get it.

"I was shocked and I just burst into happiness," said Liliana.

Before, she never really got excited about Halloween because she couldn't do things like a normal kid, but she is happy to get that chance this year.

"The only thing I get excited about every other year was just eating candy and this time I actually get to enjoy dressing up because of this glamorous piece of artwork," said Liliana.

Burnam said she worked on the costume for over 20 hours and getting to see Liliana's reaction was priceless. She is happy that people will get to see Liliana for the princess that she truly is.

"I see people stopping and turning their heads, I've had so many people coming up to me and say wow, what an amazing not only costume but her," said Burnam. "It's not about the costume; it's about her and her shining through the costume."

Liliana's mother, Katie said she is excited that Liliana will finally have the Halloween she's always wanted.

"We're just extremely grateful that everyone put so many hours and hard work into making Liliana's Halloween incredible," said Katie.