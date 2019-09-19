Hannah E. Graham softball tournament taking place this weekend

The fourth annual Hannah E. Graham softball tournament will take place in Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament is the memory of former University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, who was abducted and murdered in September of 2014.

Graham was a standout softball player at West Potomac High School in Alexandria.

The Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) was chosen to be the beneficiary of the event by Hannah's parents, Sue and John Graham.

Rebecca Weybright, the executive director of SARA, said they are honored and humbled to be the beneficiary of the tournament.

"We were all really impacted when she was abducted and missing," said Weybright. "I think we all felt the tragedy, not in comparison to what her parents and her long-time friends when through, but we all felt the sorrow and pain. So we're quite honored to be chosen as the beneficiary."

Weybright hopes the event spreads the message of eliminating sexual assaults and domestic violence incidents in society.

"We all need to be willing to stand up and step in and say something when something looks out of order or doesn't look right," she said. "We need to be an active bystander to hopefully lessen the amount of sexual violence and domestic violence that happens."

