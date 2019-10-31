Hardin explains dog shooting

Greene County Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Hardin says he was forced to shoot a neighbor's boxer after the dog got loose and attacked his own small dogs last Friday.

He says the boxer pushed him aside as he was exiting his house and attacked both of his dogs.

A bloody struggle ensued and Hardin says he was forced to shoot the boxer while it held one of his dogs in its jaws.

One of the small dogs lost an eye.

But Hardin says the social media chatter about the incident does not tell the whole story.

"I have to get out the truth what exactly happened and I think it's a tragedy all around, so I have said now publicly to media what happened that day and it's very sad. Other folks are out there trying to make this a political incident instead of a personal tragedy," he said.

Hardin is running for re-election in Greene County.

He says his dogs are recovering and he plans no legal action against the owner of the boxer.