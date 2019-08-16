Harding challenges Deeds to several debates

A candidate for the Virginia Senate says he wants to debate the incumbent several times.

Elliot Harding has challenged Senator Creigh Deeds to participate in six debates throughout the area.

He wants to hold the first of these debates on Sept. 23 and then have one per week until the election.

Harding says he wants to have debates in the Charlottesville area, in the Lexington area, the Covington area, Bath County, Nelson County and Highland County, though an order for the debates has not yet been determined.

Deeds says he is willing to debate Harding, though he is not sure if he would be able to accommodate six in his schedule.

He also says he believes a forum has already been set up through the Senior Statesmen of Virginia.

Harding says for each debate Deeds declines to attend, he will participate in an open town hall.