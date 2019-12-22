Hardywood celebrates their last day of business in Charlottesville

Hardywood Pilot Brewery & Taproom officially closed their doors Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.

The brewery celebrated their last day of business with raffles, trivia, drink specials and a band.

The Richmond-based brewery announced they will be closing their Charlottesville location to focus more on distribution.

Employees will were offered positions at their Richmond and Goochland locations.

There is no information about any businesses moving into the Charlottesville location.