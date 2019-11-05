Hardywood closing Charlottesville location, moving equipment to Goochland

A local brewery is going to close next month.

Hardywood Brewing has announced it will be closing the Charlottesville location on Dec. 22.

The location opened just about two and a half years ago.

According to the brewery, all of the equipment will be moved to the Goochalnd location, which is growing faster than the company has expected.

All of the Charlottesville employees have also been offered jobs in other Hardywood locations.

At this time, there is no word on the future of the 3,300 square foot space on West Main Street.