Haysom still waiting for deportation decision

A woman who was recently paroled from prison is still waiting to see if she will be deported.

Elizabeth Haysom is seen in an undated photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections. Haysom was serving a 90-year sentence after pleading guilty to being an accessory to murder. (Virginia Department of Correction/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Elizabeth Haysom spent more than three decades in prison for the murders of her parents in the 1980s.

She was paroled in November and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Haysom is a Canadian national. She is being held at a facility in Georgia while ICE officials figure out the details of her deportation.

Jens Soering, a German national who was convicted of the murders, was also paroled and deported to his native country.

However, law enforcement experts have been saying for years that he was innocent and that DNA evidence proves he was not at the scene of the crime.

Governor Ralph Northam has declined to pardon Soering.